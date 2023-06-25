Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,778,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,089,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after buying an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $867,568.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 728,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,565.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $867,568.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 728,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,565.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,336 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.49 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

