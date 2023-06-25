Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southern by 6.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $124,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SO opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

