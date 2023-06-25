Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 318 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Equinix by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinix Trading Down 0.1 %

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.50.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $746.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $733.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $710.22. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $792.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

