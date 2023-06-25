Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,530,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,100 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 13,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,155,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after buying an additional 981,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

