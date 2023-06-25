Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 134,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MVF opened at $6.72 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

