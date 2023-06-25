Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 529,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,955 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $71,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $159,764,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $92,394,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after buying an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after buying an additional 408,073 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,525. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $135.33 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

