Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after acquiring an additional 385,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average of $80.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

