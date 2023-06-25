Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,823,000 after buying an additional 365,211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

