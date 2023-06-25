Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $80.33 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,140,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,713 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Rollins worth $80,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,370,000 after acquiring an additional 620,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,193,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,396,000 after buying an additional 380,254 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,732,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,239,000 after buying an additional 125,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,554,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,650,000 after buying an additional 75,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.17.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

Rollins Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

