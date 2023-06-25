Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,513 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,513 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:IQI opened at $9.57 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0372 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

