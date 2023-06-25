Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.47% of Tyler Technologies worth $70,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 453.2% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock opened at $396.93 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.08 and a 200 day moving average of $349.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.