Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,867 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

