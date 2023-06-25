Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRO. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2,241.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 40,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kronos Worldwide

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $105,744.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $991.82 million, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.39). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 281.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

