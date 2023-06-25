Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys New Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after buying an additional 794,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,166,000 after buying an additional 804,196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,452,000 after buying an additional 561,756 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Up 1.4 %

S stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $654,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,573,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $654,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,573,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $195,894.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 547,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 419,291 shares of company stock valued at $7,248,724. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

