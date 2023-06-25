Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes $266,000 Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Insider Activity

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at $530,622.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HTGC stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 55.30%. The firm had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.