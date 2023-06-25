Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 5,508 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

