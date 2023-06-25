Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 2,080 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.81 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.57.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

