Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,169 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.3 %

Citigroup stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

