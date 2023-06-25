Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,577,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,673 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of AstraZeneca worth $178,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

