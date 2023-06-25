Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) General Counsel Jeff Cislini Sells 1,239 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,239 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $31,148.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,436.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $25.52 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RVMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,458,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,884 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,691,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,271 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,955,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,394 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

