Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $48,000 in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 24,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $39,651.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,386,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,780.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 37,028 shares of company stock valued at $59,849 over the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.70 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 128.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

