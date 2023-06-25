Mirador Capital Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vector Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Stock Performance

NYSE VGR opened at $12.62 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $334.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,034,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vector Group

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

