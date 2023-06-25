Raymond James & Associates Buys 11,818 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $177,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

BDX opened at $256.55 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

