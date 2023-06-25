Mirador Capital Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 108,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,179,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,668,000 after buying an additional 63,367 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 62,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.