Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 186,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Black Knight by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 575,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 66,933 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight Stock Performance

NYSE BKI opened at $57.00 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.