Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 618,060 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 320,957 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 35,479 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,034,803 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,193,000 after purchasing an additional 112,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

