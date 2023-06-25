Kurt Workman Sells 60,754 Shares of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Stock

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) CEO Kurt Workman sold 60,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $21,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,873,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kurt Workman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Kurt Workman sold 11,579 shares of Owlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $3,821.07.

On Friday, June 16th, Kurt Workman sold 14,229 shares of Owlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $3,272.67.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Kurt Workman sold 860 shares of Owlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $283.80.

Owlet Stock Performance

Shares of Owlet stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Owlet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owlet

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Owlet had a negative return on equity of 628.28% and a negative net margin of 107.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Owlet by 24.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Owlet by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owlet by 348.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 125,977 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Owlet Company Profile

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.

