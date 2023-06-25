Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Trading Down 2.6%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) fell 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.78. 9,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 20,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NISN. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,698 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

