Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $252,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after buying an additional 30,996,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,501,000 after buying an additional 1,426,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,114,000 after buying an additional 556,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BAM opened at $31.65 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion and a PE ratio of 19.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.