Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New $171,000 Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.33.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

