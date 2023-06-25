Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $222,000 Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $23.78 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

