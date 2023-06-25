Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $193.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

