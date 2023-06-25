Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $339,000 Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PALC. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PALC opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $224.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $38.46.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in US large cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PALC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

