Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) Head to Head Comparison

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and Magic Empire Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $8.55 million 90.75 -$23.52 million ($0.46) -17.59 Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Magic Empire Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital.

This table compares Applied Digital and Magic Empire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -100.29% -16.57% -7.74% Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Applied Digital and Magic Empire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital currently has a consensus target price of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 27.32%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

About Applied Digital

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Magic Empire Global

(Get Rating)

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

