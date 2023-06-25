Scrypt (OTCMKTS:SYPT) versus Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Financial Contrast

Scrypt (OTCMKTS:SYPT – Get Rating) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Scrypt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Scrypt and Sportradar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scrypt 0 0 0 0 N/A Sportradar Group 1 3 5 0 2.44

Profitability

Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 23.71%.

This table compares Scrypt and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scrypt N/A N/A N/A Sportradar Group 1.60% 1.50% 0.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scrypt and Sportradar Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scrypt N/A N/A N/A ($0.76) N/A Sportradar Group $769.46 million 17.30 $11.48 million $0.04 299.82

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Scrypt. Scrypt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Scrypt on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scrypt

Scrypt, Inc. develops and provides document management and delivery solutions for regulated industries. It offers Sfax that enables users to cloud fax without printing a physical document; Stak, a healthcare document platform that transforms the workflow through a cloud-based environment; and DocbookMD, a messaging application for physicians. The company also provides XDOC, an electronic document management system that simplifies the mortgage lending process; and FaxAgent, a fax solution. It serves healthcare and lending clients, as well as service providers. The company was formerly known as SecureCare Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Scrypt, Inc. in March 2014. Scrypt, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

