Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,400 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $234.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

