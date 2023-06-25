Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 173,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 119,894 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 66,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 59,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.89 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.45.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

