The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

