Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 494 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,892,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 11.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,800,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.38.

Allstate Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average is $122.12.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.