Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $79.04 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOT. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

