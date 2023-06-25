Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,315 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

