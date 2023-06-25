Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,489,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1,891.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Waters Trading Down 0.2 %

WAT opened at $259.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $248.18 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.78.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

