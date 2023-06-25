Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Penumbra by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Penumbra by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Penumbra by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $334.10 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.65 and a 12 month high of $344.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,088.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.48.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Penumbra from $312.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.67.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total transaction of $3,136,520.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $237,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total value of $3,136,520.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,207 shares of company stock worth $10,184,519 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

