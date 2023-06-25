Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 635 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE WSO opened at $365.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.40. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $370.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.14.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.