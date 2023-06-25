Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,022 SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF during the third quarter valued at about $957,000.

Get SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF alerts:

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $19.13.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Profile

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.