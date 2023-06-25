Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 26.5% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,880,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after buying an additional 257,777 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 174.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 157,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 100,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 0.9 %

WOOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.03. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

