AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of AtriCure worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AtriCure Trading Down 2.3 %

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,205.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $34,145.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $303,906 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATRC opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.35.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

