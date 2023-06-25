95,733 Shares in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 95,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 669,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 493,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Insider Activity at Treace Medical Concepts

In related news, Director F Barry Bays sold 1,042,318 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $27,631,850.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director F Barry Bays sold 1,042,318 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $27,631,850.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,300,798 shares of company stock valued at $34,301,779. 28.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

TMCI opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.58 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 48.57% and a negative net margin of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.