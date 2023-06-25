Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 16,544 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Callon Petroleum

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,802,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,802,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CPE opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.75.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

