Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $292.63 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.86.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.78.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $862,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,366 shares of company stock worth $7,158,845 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

